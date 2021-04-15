Ober Gatlinburg updates its COVID-19 rules for guests

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — As the Sevier County mask mandate expired this week, local parks and attractions appear to be relaxing some of their COVID-19 restrictions.

Ober Gatlinburg says it will now recommend that guests wear face coverings; however, guests will be required to wear face coverings when on Ober Gatlinburg’s free shuttle buses and on the Aerial Tramway when it reopens.

Ober Gatlinburg will continue to require its employees to wear masks or face coverings in all indoor areas and on shuttle buses.