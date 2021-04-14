O’Conner Senior Center pancake breakfast going drive-thru

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The O’Conner Senior Center in Knoxville is bringing back their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser with a special twist.

Instead of a big inside sit-down meal, the pancake breakfast will be served in a drive-through.
For $5, you get a to-go box of pancakes, sausage and a drink. There are even gluten-free and sugar-free options.

City leaders like Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be on-hand flipping pancakes and serving meals to customers.

The pancake fest drive-thru is coming up on Friday, April 16 and runs from 8 a.m. to noon.
It will take place in the parking lot of the O’Connor Senior Center at 611 Winona Street.

Click here for to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter