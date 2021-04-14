O’Conner Senior Center pancake breakfast going drive-thru

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The O’Conner Senior Center in Knoxville is bringing back their annual pancake breakfast fundraiser with a special twist.

Instead of a big inside sit-down meal, the pancake breakfast will be served in a drive-through.

For $5, you get a to-go box of pancakes, sausage and a drink. There are even gluten-free and sugar-free options.

City leaders like Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be on-hand flipping pancakes and serving meals to customers.

The pancake fest drive-thru is coming up on Friday, April 16 and runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

It will take place in the parking lot of the O’Connor Senior Center at 611 Winona Street.

Click here for to purchase tickets.