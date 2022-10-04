KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Senior Employment Program will host a Senior Job Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the O’Connor Senior Center in Knoxville.

Experts with the Office on Aging shared they’ve seen more older adults get out of retirement and reenter the workforce for a variety of different reasons, from the higher costs associated with inflation to just wanting more structure in their lives again. They say even a part-time job is making a difference in these older adults’ lives.

Angela Bartlett also shared some of the aspects of reentering the workforce they can help seniors with at the Office on Aging.

“Maybe it’s updating a resume or practicing interview skills because they haven’t been to an interview in however long,” said Bartlett. “We can help folks who maybe feel that technology has surpassed where they were when they were working and they don’t feel comfortable with that, we can help them.”

She also spoke about the upcoming Senior Job Fair, saying this is a great opportunity to meet face to face with employers looking for more mature employees.

Bartlett shared some of the great qualities that a more experienced and mature employee can bring to the table.

“The mature adult is a good fit because they show up when they say they’re going to, they tend to stay a lot longer than younger individuals who job hop, they have a sense of loyalty to the company, and they’re willing to learn and be there every day and do their best,” said Bartlett.

The Senior Job Fair will be Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9-11 a.m. for anyone looking for a job aged 50 and older. It’s hosted by the Senior Employment Service. It will be held at the O’Connor Senior Center located at 611 Winona Street in Knoxville.

Participants are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while at the event.