October is the best time to book holiday flights, AAA says

(WTNH) — The holidays are right around the corner, and AAA said the best time to book those trips is coming up.

The company said September 25 – October 27 is the best time to score a deal on airfare.

“Procrastinating travelers may be able to find last-minute deals on flights close to the holidays, as airlines look to fill their last few remaining seats, but flight availability for these peak travel weeks will be very limited by that time,” said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA.

If booked during that time, the average Thanksgiving flight is $491, while Christmas averages $551.

Flying out the Monday of Thanksgiving week is the best option for travelers to arrive at their destinations before the holiday, according to AAA.

Analysts said it has the lowest average ticket price and is a lighter travel day than later in the week.

AAA also found that Christmas Eve is the best day to travel, regardless of what day of the week Christmas falls on.

The prices will drop again two weeks before each holiday; however, experts said tickets will be limited.