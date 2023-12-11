KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials from Knox County Schools reported that on Monday afternoon, Amherst Elementary School in West Knox County was evacuated due to an odor detected inside the building.

According to Carly Harrington, a spokesperson for Knox County Schools, fire crews were called to the school at around 1:00 p.m.

The school on Schaad Road in West Knox County was immediately evacuated as a safety precaution. Since then, the school has been given the all-clear and students returned to class according to Harrington.