CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A senior firefighter with the Chattanooga Fire Department aided Lookout Valley residents in Hamilton County early Monday after coming off a 24-hour shift.

According to Chattanooga Fire, Mark Coffman took action when he spotted the smoke and fire coming from a residence on Harris Lane.

“He was concerned and went to investigate further and that’s when he saw that the family’s detached garage was burning only a few feet away from their house,” Chattanooga Fire’s post on Monday, Nov. 6 states. “He knocked on the door to alert the residents so they could evacuate and called 911.”

Crews responded to the residential structure fire at 7:20 a.m. and found a fully involved garage fire with the nearby home endangered. They initiated a defensive attack, CFD said, and established a water supply. The fire continued to spread to nearby vegetation including trees, grass and brush, so crews “tackled that as well.”

No injuries were reported and the fire appeared to be accidental in nature.

Firefighters remained on the scene and worked to fully extinguish the fire by targeting hot spots and removing smoldering contents from the garage.

On Monday, the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security announced that there was still a burn ban in effect from over the weekend per air pollution control due to extremely dry conditions. Fines will be issued to violators of the burn ban.