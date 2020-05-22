Off-duty Nashville officer shot near Ashland City; Gunman dead after pursuit on I-440

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police officer was shot in the shoulder while walking his dog near Ashland City and the suspected gunman was then shot and killed by Metro officers along Interstate 440 following a pursuit Thursday night.

According to Metro police, 57-year-old Officer Darrell Osment, a 13-year veteran, was off-duty in plain clothes when he was shot around 9:05 p.m. in the 5000 block of Pine Valley Road near Bull Run Road.

Officer Osment told investigators he encountered a man he did not know while walking his dog and they exchanged greetings.

As they passed one another, Officer Osment said the man suddenly and inexplicably shot him in the back of his shoulder, according to a press release. Officer Osment fell to the ground and the gunman fired a second shot, which hit the ground near the officer.

Metro police reported the wounded officer was able to get up and run while the gunman got into a Ford Flex parked at a nearby church and drove away.

Officer Osment, who is currently assigned to Metro police’s property and evidence facility, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Another officer then spotted the Ford Flex on Hyde’s Ferry Road in Bordeaux at 9:17 p.m. The Metro police helicopter flew into the area and began monitoring the Ford from above.

The Ford traveled onto Clarksville Pike and turned on Ed Temple Boulevard, which is close to Metro police’s North precinct station. Officers reported gun shots were fired from the Ford near the intersection, according to a press release.

Metro police reported an officer then attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the Ford near the intersection of Ed Temple and Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevards. That officer reported the gunman again fired shots from the vehicle. The gunman then got onto I-40 and I-440.

A spike strip was deployed by officers on I-440, causing the vehicle to stop in the eastbound lanes near the Nolensville Pike exit, according to Metro police.

Officers reported the driver’s door then opened and they heard gunfire. Metro police reported three Metro officers fired on the suspect, fatally wounding him. None of the officers were injured.

The suspect’s nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol was found next to the vehicle.

Officer Osment reports he was shot without provocation or warning after passing the gunman on the street. This is the suspect's weapon on I-440 at his car. Three MNPD officers were involved in the reported exchange of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/Fr4jVnSM5P — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 22, 2020

The officers involved in the shooting are Terrance Stuckey, a five-year MNPD veteran assigned to the North Precinct, Jacob Krispin, a three-year MNPD veteran also assigned to the North Precinct, and David Lang, a two-year MNPD veteran who is assigned to the East Precinct.

Officer Terrance Stuckey and Officer Jacob Krispin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The officers have been placed on routine administrative assignment while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation leads the investigation into this police-involved shooting. The identity of the suspect is being confirmed by the TBI.

(Source: Jerry Barlar / WKRN)

Interstate 440 is closed in both directions until at least 9 a.m. Friday.

LATEST STORIES: