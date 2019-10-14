Breaking News
LCSO: Negligence led to large wildfire near county lines

Off-duty Tennessee trooper charged with DUI, possession of weapon while intoxicated

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An off-duty Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on leave following his arrest Monday morning in Henry County.

According to a THP spokesperson, Trooper Daryl Veliz was taken into custody by the Paris Police Department on charges of DUI, refusal of implied consent and possession of a weapon while intoxicated.

He was off-duty at the time of his arrest, the spokesperson added.

Trooper Veliz has been placed on discretionary leave with pay pending an internal investigation, THP said.

No other information has been released.

Trooper Daryl Veliz
Trooper Daryl Veliz (Photo: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter