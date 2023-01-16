KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition is partnering with Knox County Sheriff’s Office to provide resources and medication takeback for Knoxville’s older adults.

Angela Bartlett with the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joined WATE 6 On Your Side to discuss what people can expect at the upcoming Aging Adult Resource Fair.

The Aging Adult Resource Fair will be Friday, Jan. 20 at the Karns Senior Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The resource fair will include community resources from vendors around the Knoxville area, free shredding, and an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted medications, including syringes and sharps.

Bartlett noted that for the shredding portion of the resource fair, organizers request attendees keep it to two bankers boxes of materials.