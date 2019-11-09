Officer-involved shooting in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting from Friday night. Officials say the incident involves Greene County Sheriff Deputies.

Around 8:30 Friday Night a deputy responded to the 300 block of North Broyles Street in Greenville for a report of individuals sitting in a parked vehicle playing loud music.

Officials say at the deputy approached the vehicle another individual jumped in the car and it sped off. Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle using spike strips.

The chase ended around along Snapps Ferry Road where officials say the situation escalated and at least one deputy firing into the vehicle, and hitting the driver, Joshua Cook who was hospitalized.

This investigation is still ongoing and WATE will have updates as the information is released.