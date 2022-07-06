KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An officer is recovering after suffering a gunshot to the leg during a call late Tuesday night in the Powell community that has prompted an investigation that is in the preliminary stages, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, officers were on a call in the 8200 block of Brickyard Road when one of the officers on the scene was shot in the leg. The officer, who was not initially identified by KCSO, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and underwent surgery.

The circumstances surrounding the call response and if there were any suspects connected to the incident were not immediately available. No one else was injured in the incident.

“The details surrounding the incident are under investigation. The investigation is in the preliminary stages; we will provide more information as they become available,”a KCSO spokesperson said in a release about the officer-involved shooting.

The release did note that KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler has seen the officer and says the officer was in good spirits: “He would like to thank the Knoxville Police Department for their assistance and the entire staff at UTMC.”