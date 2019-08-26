One dead in officer-involved shooting on Merchant Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has died following an officer-involved shooting Monday on Merchant Drive.

Police and assisting agencies are investigating the shooting, which occurred in the 1700 block of Merchant Drive, the Clear Springs Apartments. Dispatch confirming the call for the shooting came in around 5:39 p.m.

Police had initially responded to a hit-and-run. While responding to the hit-and-run incident, a physical altercation occurred between the officer and the suspect.

Shots were fired, and the suspect died at the scene, according to police officials.

The officer was injured in the altercation with the suspect, police officials said, and was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.

“We’re all family…. so it’s a family member and we’re all very concerned,” said Sgt. Tammy Matina, KPD spokeswoman.

Officials with both Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

No further information was available.

