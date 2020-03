NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with Metro Public Health announced a total number of 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Nashville/Davidson County, up four more cases in the past 24 hours.

Those who tested positive for the coronavirus range in age from 17-years-old to 73-years-old. One of the cases is currently hospitalized and the others are self-isolating at home and have mild/manageable symptoms.