The Knox County Sheriff's Office said the reported threat stemmed from an overnight investigation involving two students.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Karns High School was placed under a precautionary lockdown Friday as detectives investigated unconfirmed rumors of a threat. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the reported threat stemmed from an overnight investigation involving two students.

A KCSO spokesperson said Friday afternoon that investigators have not found anything to substantiate the report of a threat to the school. The school was put on lockdown as the potential threat was investigated by detectives.

The sheriff’s office will release an update if any credibility to the threat is found, according to the spokesperson.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while we conduct a thorough investigation. We take every threat seriously, and appreciate the cooperation of the school.” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler