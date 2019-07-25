Official: Tennessee not affected by proposed change to food stamps

Tennessee officials say not to worry after the Trump administration proposed a change to food stamp rules, possibly stripping millions from the program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing to reduce broad-based categorical eligibility, which makes it easier for Americans with higher incomes to participate in the supplemental nutrition assistance, or SNAP, program.

Tennessee Department of Human Services press secretary tells us the proposed change will not impact Tennessee.

We’re told that’s because recipients in Tennessee do not use that eligibility under consideration.