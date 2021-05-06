Official Tennessee Vols license plates to support scholarship program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee drivers now have a new way to show their big orange pride on the open road.

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville alumni Twitter account shared this photo of the ‘Official Vol’ license plate, which is now available statewide.

The plates cost $61.50 and $35 goes back to support the UT-Knoxville Alumni Scholarship program.

🚨 Tennessee drivers! 🚨 Official Vol license plates are NOW available statewide! These checkerboard plates are the first – and only – license plates that support scholarships for UT students. ⤵https://t.co/Mhv12o6bdI pic.twitter.com/RT33YC8WZB — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) May 5, 2021

The official UT Knoxville license plates are now available at all county clerks’ offices in the state of Tennessee. Click here to find your local county clerks’ office and online payment information.