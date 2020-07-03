Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – The Chicago Department of Public Health has issued an Emergency Travel Order that directs travelers returning to Chicago from states experiencing COVID-19 hot spots to quarantine for 14 days.

The order will go into effect at O’Hare and Midway on Monday at 12:01 a.m. It applies to states that have a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.

The order applies to anyone traveling into Chicago as their final designation from a designated state. It includes both Chicago residents returning from visiting a designated state and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state.

As of data on July 2, the following states are included in the order:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • Nevada
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

Violators are subject to fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000. Exceptions to the order for personal travel will be permitted for travel for medical care and parental shared custody, and for business travel to Chicago for essential workers.

“Like every action we have taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis, this decision was difficult but necessary in order to ensure the continued health and safety of Chicago’s residents and businesses,” said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Our success in staying ahead of this pandemic underscores our commitment to following the data of this disease, prioritizing saving lives, and working collaboratively with health officials, businesses and other stakeholders as we safely reopen our city’s economy. This emergency order will not only help contain the local spread of COVID-19 and preserve the positive progress we’ve made, it will also serve to prevent further spread nationwide and support the efforts of officials in other cities and states.”

While Chicago and Illinois have seen declines in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, other parts of the country are seeing a surge in new cases and the country overall is setting new highs for daily COVID-19 cases. Officials cited New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as states that have decided to take the same approach.

869 new cases of coronavirus and 36 additional deaths were reported in Illinois on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Coping with COVID-19 anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coping with COVID-19 anxiety"

Charity Menefee talks about a rise in active coromavirus cases in Knox County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee talks about a rise in active coromavirus cases in Knox County"

2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st

Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st"

Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US"

Vols basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vols basketball player tests positive for COVID-19"

Tracking Coronavirus: State, Sevier Co. case counts increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: State, Sevier Co. case counts increase"

Nationwide coin shortage affecting some local businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nationwide coin shortage affecting some local businesses"

Tracking Coronavirus: Knox Co. restaurants to take temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Knox Co. restaurants to take temperatures"

Knox County Health Department briefing on Friday, June 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on Friday, June 19, 2020"

Tennessee Health Director Dr. Lisa Piercey addresses increases in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Health Director Dr. Lisa Piercey addresses increases in coronavirus cases"

Roane State sees first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roane State sees first COVID-19 case"

Reopening Schools: Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks at Gov. Lee press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Schools: Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks at Gov. Lee press conference"

Gov. Bill Lee holds press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on racial divisions, COVID-19 response and the state budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee holds press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on racial divisions, COVID-19 response and the state budget"

Tracking Coronavirus: State case count approaches 33,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: State case count approaches 33,000"

Knox County shifting to Tennessee Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County shifting to Tennessee Pledge"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter