Officials break ground on $47M Tennessee vets home

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have broken ground on a $47 million state veterans nursing home.

Gov. Bill Lee was among the ceremony’s attendees Wednesday in Cleveland, Tennessee.

The single-story, 108-bed intermediate and skilled care nursing facility will span 110,000 square feet. It will include six 18-bedroom residential houses connected by interior shared support spaces.

In 2003, the Bradley County Commission and Cleveland City Council passed resolutions to support a nursing facility for long-term veteran care. A $3 million anonymous donation was pledged in 2006, and the city and county have contributed $2 million each since. The state has added $10 million.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is contributing a $30.5 million grant.

The families of Steve Williams, Thomas Williams, and Robert Wright, meanwhile, donated 28 acres in Cleveland in 2010.

