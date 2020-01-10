Officials confirm 11-month-old has died after being found unresponsive in Knox County bathtub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials have confirmed the 11-month-old child found unresponsive in a Knox County bathtub on Wednesday has passed away.

Officials at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital have confirmed 11-month-old Aiden Xavier Leonardo has passed away. The child was hospitalized on Wednesday night after being found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Lindsee Louise Leonardo, 32

His mother, Lindsee Louise Leonardo, 32, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon and charged with felony aggravated child abuse by Family Crimes and Major Crimes Detectives at Children’s Hospital.

According to an arrest warrant, Leonardo told police she put the 11-month-old Aiden Xavier Leonardo and her 23-month-old in the bathtub with 4-6 inches of water before going outside to smoke a cigarette and have some, ‘me time’ around 8 p.m. Wednesday. She said she was outside for about 10 minutes.

Leonardo said when she returned, the 23-month-old had turned the water back on, filling the tub to the top. She said the 11-month old was floating on the her back while the 23-month-old stood in the tub.

She stated she took the victim from the tub to her bed and called 911, with dispatchers instructing her on how to perform CPR.

American Medical Response and transported the victim to Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center where they regained a heartbeat. The 11-month was later transferred to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

