Officials confirm New Market crash involving school bus

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials with the New Market Volunteer Fire Department confirmed Tuesday there had been a crash involving a school bus.
According to NMVFD spokesperson Sammy Solomon, crews responded to a crash involving a school bus this afternoon around 4 p.m. on Blue Springs Road in New Market.
There were no injuries.
The crash involved a school bus and a car.
Solomon also saying Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.
