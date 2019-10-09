Officials: Elk could charge at cars in Smokies or on Blue Ridge Parkway

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Regional national park officials are warning drivers to be on the lookout for Elk in the Smokies and on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Blue Ridge Parkway posted on their Facebook page to implore drivers in the Smokies to beware of the large mammals that have made a comeback in the region since the turn of the century.

Elk were reintroduced into Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2001 and 2002 and have been known to charge in order to defend themselves. Park officials ask drivers and park visitors to keep your distance in order to maintain safety.