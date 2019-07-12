Officials identify remains recovered in the Smokies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
smokies_158863

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have released the identity of remains recovered in the park earlier this week.

David J. Carver, 64, of Blount County was found in an off-trail area near Laurel Creek Road between Townsend and Cades Cove on Monday, July 8.

Officials said at the time of the discovery that the remains appeared to be several months old.

The Knox Country Regional Forensic Center positively identified Carver through comparison of medical records. The cause of death and activity at time of death are under investigation. An autopsy is being performed.

No additional details are available at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter