Officials identify remains recovered in the Smokies

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have released the identity of remains recovered in the park earlier this week.

David J. Carver, 64, of Blount County was found in an off-trail area near Laurel Creek Road between Townsend and Cades Cove on Monday, July 8.

Officials said at the time of the discovery that the remains appeared to be several months old.

The Knox Country Regional Forensic Center positively identified Carver through comparison of medical records. The cause of death and activity at time of death are under investigation. An autopsy is being performed.

No additional details are available at this time.