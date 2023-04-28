KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple officials have released statements on the gun discharged at West High School that left a teacher with minor injuries. While all expressed support for the school and relief that the outcome was not worse, many stressed that the situation calls for action.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon quickly issued a statement on her social media as well following the report from Knoxville Police.

“Guns have no place in our schools. I am so relieved that no one was seriously injured today at West High School. I welcome all efforts to keep our children and community safe,” Kincannon said.

After Kincannon’s statement, Knoxville Police released more information on the incident, saying that the discharge was not intentional. According to police, the student involved was charged, and the gun had discharged in a backpack.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs also shared a similar sentiment, saying he was disappointed, but grateful.

“This is a school issue, so we have the same information as everyone else at this point. I am disappointed that this happened but grateful to those from school security and KPD for their quick response. As always, we will do what we can to support Knox County Schools.”

Other officials spoke about this issue, saying change is needed. City Council member Andrew Roberto and State Representative Gloria Johnson both said more is needed to protect students from gun violence.

“I’m glad there were no serious injuries in the initial report. As we learn more about this traumatic situation the need for action is clear, we must do much more to protect our students from gun violence,” Roberto said.

Johnson also referred to the incident as “horrific.”

“This is horrific. It’s a miracle no one was injured fatally, but this should be setting off alarms for lawmakers — regardless of party. We can’t rely on luck next time,” Johnson said. “Too many kids have access to firearms. I stand with the millions of Tennesseans who want us to do as much as we can to prevent the next school shooting.”

While some think the situation calls for better gun laws, others say the issue can be handled better through prosecution and communication. Rep. Jason Zachary says the solution to the issue is closer to home.

“I’m thankful that no one was seriously injured after a weapon was discharged at West this afternoon,” Zachary said. “Anyone caught bringing a gun on to school property, who is not authorized to do so, must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This incident should prompt all parents to have a serious conversation with their kids about gun awareness and safety.”