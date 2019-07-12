Officials release new video in Maryville robbery, $2,000 reward offered

Blount County officials have released new surveillance video as they continue the search for two armed robbery suspects.

The La Lupita store in Maryville was robbed at gun and knife point late Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of both suspects.

The sheriff’s office released this video to us to shed new light on the crime. In it, you see one of the two suspects, the person dressed in black joggers with a white stripe.

The sheriff’s office also updated the description of the car they believe the suspects used. They believe the two got away in a darker model Mazda. Side molding appears to be missing from the vehicle and the rear tail lights could be aftermarket.

The sheriff’s office believes both suspects are males and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you encounter these people you should not approach them. Anyone with any information that can help is asked to call Blount County dispatch at 865-983-3620. You can also call 911.