Officials: Reported ‘large cat’ sighting cancels Holston Middle School football practice

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A call about a large cat spotted near Holston Middle School canceled football practice Friday afternoon.

According to Sullivan County Schools Director David Cox, Sullivan County dispatch was notified regarding a large cat or tiger spotted in the area of Harry Steadman Drive and Wallace Alley Street off Airport Parkway.

The location is approximately five minutes from Holston Middle School.

Cox told News Channel 11 that middle school football practice was then canceled as a precaution.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt, the animal sighted is believed to have been a bobcat.

LATEST STORIES