Officials: Tennessee prison has nearly 1,000 COVID cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly 1,000 inmates at a Tennessee prison have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a news release Monday that officials tested 1,410 inmates late last week after several inmates and staff began showing symptoms. As of late Monday afternoon, 974 of the inmates had tested positive for the disease while another 189 results were pending.
The prison in Wayne County is run by private prison company CoreCivic.
Meanwhile, in Nashville a jail inmate died on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the 64-year-old woman had been in the hospital since Aug. 18.
