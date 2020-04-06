Ohio man builds ‘lumber jacked gym’ after his gym closes due to COVID-19 shutdown

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Jackson County man was stuck after his gym closed due to Ohio’s stay at home order in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus.
So Zachary Skidmore took out his chainsaw and made what he’s calling a “lumber jacked gym.”
In a video posted to his Facebook page, Skidmore gets in a pretty full workout, showing of different exercise equipment like a leg press, a shoulder press, dumbbells, and a treadmill, all made out of wood.
Skidmore posted that it took about 60 hours over the course of two weeks to build all of the equipment.
“I managed to satisfy my hunger to work out. I hope you enjoy!” Skidmore wrote.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 43 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Can my pet be exposed to COVID-19? Veterinarians weigh in on debate.
- Coronavirus skeptic gains new perspective after being hospitalized with it
- Coronavirus deaths in Tennessee rise to 43 while cases swell to 3,321
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 5th death confirmed from outbreak at Gallatin nursing home
- Garden Center busy during the coronavirus pandemic
- Surgeon General: Here’s how you can make a cloth mask today in just a few easy steps
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirmed cases increase to 97, total of recovered now 58
- CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
- Red Land Cotton making masks for UAB, taking national requests
- 3 million masks ordered by Massachusetts were seized at Port of NY in March
- Gov. Northam says Richmond Convention Center will be Virginia’s 3rd alternative care site, hopes not to add more restrictions
- San Diego County to issue $1,000 fines to people ignoring COVID-19 restrictions