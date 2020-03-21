Ohio man trying to protect his parents by self-quarantining in tent

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – This global pandemic has forced everyone to take precautions. For the safety of his family, one man in Western Mahoning County has quarantined himself to a tent.
He asked that First News not share his full name or location.
Marcus is a film editor from the Valley, now living in New York City. As the coronavirus spread, he left the city and came home.
Marcus doesn’t want to infect his parents, so he set up the tent and now works from inside, keeping himself quarantined.
“I know a lot of people will look at and see this as a little maybe too far, but there’s so much about the disease that’s unknown and, as far as it being spread in confined spaces, I wanted out of an abundance of caution to at least do two weeks out, so it’s been an adventure. It’s been really fun,” said Marcus.
He says when he saw what was happening in Italy, he decided he needed to quarantine himself.
His tent has held up through the storms and Marcus says he’s enjoying the outdoors and talks to his parents while they sit on the patio, a safe distance away.
