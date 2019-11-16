Ohio police seize enough carfentanil to kill up to 1.2 million people

HILLIARD (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is facing additional drug charges following an investigation by the Hilliard Division of Police that ended in the discovery of carfentanil — a synthetic opiate more dangerous than fentanyl.

Alexis Hennen, 20, of Columbus, and Anthony Taylor, 22, of Columbus, have been charged with drug trafficking, a first-degree felony, and drug possession, a first-degree felony.

They were indicted on the charges Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

On Thursday, Hilliard police received the laboratory results from the Ohio Bureau of Investigation from last week’s fentanyl seizure.

The tests revealed the substance seized last week was not fentanyl, as suspected, but 24.99 grams of carfentanil.

The DEA says carfentanil, which is used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large mammals, is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

The amount of carfentanil seized in this case could kill between 850,000 to 1.2 million people.

Think of it visually: 3mg of fentanyl (experts say 2mg to 3 mg is the lethal dose) looks like three grains of salt. With carfentanil, it is not even visible. A lethal amount is 2 micrograms to 3 micrograms.

Like fentanyl, carfentanil is sold as a white powdery substance, or in pill form, and is often combined with other drugs like heroin.

Hennen and Taylor are facing a mandatory prison term if convicted of either first-degree felony. Because there were guns used in the drug possession and trafficking, an additional year of prison could be added to the term.