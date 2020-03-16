1  of  2
Breaking News
Knox County Schools will close until April 3 Gov. Lee urges all TN schools to close as soon as possible
Closings
There are currently 28 active closings. Click for more details.

Oklahoma governor, OKC mayor face backlash after posting photos in crowded restaurants

News
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt are facing backlash after posting photos inside a crowded restaurant Saturday night amid social distancing protocols for the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the number of confirmed cases continues to rise, Governor Kevin Stitt is facing backlash after posting, then deleting, a photo of a social night out with his children.

OKC Mayor David Holt is also facing similar backlash after posting a photo and saying “Eat Local.”

While Governor Stitt has not addressed the conflict, OKC Mayor Holt says current actions are unprecedented and until community infection is proven, no further action is needed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands and social distancing.

Clean your hands often

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
  • If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update"

Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions"

President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts"

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus"

Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'"

Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus"

Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m."

CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns"

Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County"

SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed"

Easing anxiety over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easing anxiety over coronavirus"

Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously"

Ice Bears navigate suspended play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Bears navigate suspended play"

Blount County business leaders discuss coronavirus issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount County business leaders discuss coronavirus issues"

State lawmakers speeding up budget talks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmakers speeding up budget talks due to coronavirus"

Schools, universities taking steps to clean classrooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools, universities taking steps to clean classrooms"

First responders taking precautions to limit possible exposure to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders taking precautions to limit possible exposure to coronavirus"

How to talk to your children about the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to talk to your children about the coronavirus"

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter