Old City Wine Bar, Rebel Kitchen to close Feb. 28

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two sister businesses located in the Old City will close at the end of February, according to the owner.

Old City Wine Bar and its sister restaurant Rebel Kitchen, will close Feb. 28 after four years of operation. Owner Thomas Boyd posted the closure announcement on the Old City Wine Bar Facebook page Friday.

“This project has always been about what I saw for the future of my favorite downtown neighborhood and to finally start seeing some of those changes finally taking shape around the Old City makes this decision all the more difficult,” Boyd wrote. “I am more hopeful than ever that the Old City is going to become the community that I have always dreamed it could be. With all the awesome local independent businesses that we currently have and the new ones that are coming in this year I feel that it is inevitable.”

Both businesses are located along West Jackson Ave. in the historic Old City.

No further announcements have been made about what the next steps will be for the spaces the businesses occupy.

LATEST STORIES