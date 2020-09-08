Old Knox County Courthouse evacuated due to suspicious package

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Old Knox County Courthouse at the corner of Main and streets has reopened after it was evacuated due to a report of a suspicious package Tuesday morning.

Knox County E911 received a report of a suspicious package near the front entrance of the Old Knox County Courthouse around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The courthouse and portions of the Howard H. Baker Federal Courthouse across the street were promptly evacuated.

Main Street was shut down between Gay Street and Walnut Street while the Knoxville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene to assess the package. The bomb squad determined the package did not contain an explosive device.

Main Street remains temporarily closed. Both buildings that were evacuated have been reopened.