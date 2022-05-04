KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Warmer weather means the opening of patio season at Ole Red Gatlinburg. Ole Red was created by country music star Blake Shelton and is now open in five different cities.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to create something like this where people are going to have a good time as soon as they walk through the door,” said Shelton.

Located at 511 Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738, Ole Red aims to provide their guests with a full Opry entertainment experience. The patio experience features live musical performances, scratch-made southern classic dishes and Blake Shelton inspired signature cocktails.

If you enjoy music, food and fun, Ole Red guarantees you will enjoy the experience. Live performances begin as soon as doors open and last until closing. No reservations are taken, seating is first come, first serve only.