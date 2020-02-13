Oliver Springs father undergoes kidney transplant surgery after surprise donation

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — A father underwent a much-needed kidney transplant surgery on Thursday after a surprise donation last month.

In October 2019, we told you about Jason Robbins, who had been living with a genetic kidney disease that caused kidney stones and cystic ruptures. His kidneys were functioning at only 7%.

Robbins’ condition worsened, sending him to dialysis three times a week. He was in need of a kidney transplant but had no donor after a few potentials fell through.

A donor steps up

Last month, Robbins was surprised with a kidney donor match.

Rhonda Jackson, also from Oliver Springs, watched the WATE 6 On Your Side newscast that day (Oct. 1) and knew she needed to help.

“I think the Lord just spoke to me that day and said, ‘You need to do this. You just need to go ahead and do it. … The number to Vanderbilt was given, and I just called them the next day and asked what to do,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she didn’t want to tell anyone at first, because she didn’t want to get their hopes up if it didn’t work out.

Jackson eventually told Robbins’ wife and gave her status updates as she passed the tests.

Transplant surgery a success

On Thursday morning, the Robbins family reached out, saying Jason and his donor, Rhonda Jackson successfully underwent that kidney transplant surgery.

We’re told both donor and recipient are doing well and in recovery.

