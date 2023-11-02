KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 40-year-old Oliver Springs man is facing charges including aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault after a shooting in a parking garage at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital on Wednesday night. He was shot by his son after allegedly assaulting a woman.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Clinch Avenue on a report of a shooting with a victim around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 1. The suspect, identified as Matthew Green, 40, of Oliver Springs had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to determine that Green had allegedly been actively assaulting a woman, who he had a relationship with, in the parking lot when he was shot by his son. The son had given Green multiple warnings to stop the assault.

KPD officers also learned that there had been an ongoing domestic dispute involving Green and his family throughout the day prior to the shooting. Charges against Green were already pending out of Oak Ridge and Green also had a warrant out of Roane County for aggravated assault.

No other charges were filed related to the incident. KPD says Green will be taken into custody on his outstanding charges upon his release from the hospital.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated after a correction from Knoxville Police on the woman’s relationship with the suspect.