OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) – Oliver Springs Police Chief Kenneth Morgan has launched an investigation into a Facebook post “by someone who possibly works as an Oliver Springs Police Officer.”
“The Oliver Springs Police Department takes all reports of un-professional behavior seriously and has no tolerance for such behavior,” Morgan said in a letter posted on the department Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 68 new cases, one new death on Monday
- Oliver Springs Police launch investigation into Facebook post
- Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock in weekend ceremony
- Swift water on the French Broad River has paddlers calling for help
- Local company providing Covid-19 testing for families, businesses and schools