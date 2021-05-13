Oliver Springs reaches settlement agreement with police chief accused of misconduct

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The former Oliver Springs chief of police has retired after reaching a settlement in principle with the town following misconduct allegations.

Kenneth Morgan officially retired from his role as chief of police on April 22. David Laxton has been approved as the new police chief after serving in an interim role following Morgan’s dismissal on April 1.

Kenneth Morgan

Kenneth Morgan was terminated from his position as chief of police by Oliver Springs Mayor Omer Cox for “numerous” violations. After appealing the termination to the Oliver Springs council, town officials have agreed to withdraw the charges and subsequent dismissal.

The settlement is subject to the approval by the Town of Oliver Springs City Council.

The termination letter from Cox said reasons for the termination “include but are not limited to, falsifying time clock records; alleged sexual relationship with a subordinate; falsifying records to cause said subordinate employee to receive pay from the city which allegedly not earned by subordinate employee.”

The proposed settlement includes $16,508.36 of past benefits to be paid to Morgan by the town, 18 months of accrued sick leave added to his service time for purposes of retirement and a payment of $4,291.38 to defray part of the cost of continuation of health coverage. The proposed settlement also includes a mutual nondisparagement provision.