NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The total number of unemployment claims in Tennessee since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed 600,000 after the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending June 6 was 21,417, a slight decrease from the 22,784 filed in the week ending on May 30. The total number of new claims since March 15 now stands at 602,822.