One arrested in Guy B. Love Towers stabbing

A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Thursday after a stabbing sent one woman to the hospital.

Mary Elizabeth Gray was arrested Thursday after Knoxville police responded to a report of an assault at 1171 Armstrong Avenue.

Officers made contact with the victim who suffered cuts to her left leg. The victim said a woman named Mary stabbed her with an unknown object and caused her to fear for her life. She was transported to UT Medical Center.

Investigators found Gray suffering from a scrape to her left knee from the altercation and was found to have bloody clothes in her possession that matched the victim’s description.

She was booked into Knox County Detention Facility. The investigation remains ongoing.