One arrested in Jefferson City after crash with injury leads to pursuit on foot

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person is waking up behind bars after causing a foot chase in Jefferson City.
Jefferson City Police said one person was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a crash on Highway 11-East at Rocktown Road.
One person was arrested following a foot pursuit from the scene of the crash.
No other information has been released.
