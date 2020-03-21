One arrested in Pikeville shooting

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon in Pikeville.

Police say officers were called to investigate a report of a shooting at a home on Billups Drive in Pikeville just after 4 p.m.. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While investigating at the scene, police were able to learn the identity and possible location of the suspected gunman. A short time later, officers arrested Ryan O’Neal Smith in the Zebulon area and booked him into the Pike County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

