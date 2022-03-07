CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died Sunday after a canoe containing three men capsized on Watts Bar Lake, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.

TWRA officers responded to a report of people in the water on Watts Bar Lake near Sand Island around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Bystanders pulled three adult males from the water, one of whom was unresponsive.

Gershom Jackson, 42, of Ten Mile, Tenn. was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were treated for hypothermia.

All three men were wearing life jackets. A TWRA release states the men were attempting to swim to shore after their canoe overturned in water depths between 40 and 50 feet.

TWRA said the three men left from a nearby campground in a canoe. Winds gusts between 15-20 mph and white-capped waves were reported. Water temperature was 54 degrees Fahrenheit.