One dead after car veers into oncoming traffic on Knoxville roadway

Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Knoxville early Monday morning.

Knoxville Police officers responded to the 4700 block of Western Avenue just after 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

According to a preliminary investigation. a vehicle traveling westbound on Western Avenue veered into eastbound traffic and collided with two vehicles. The driver of the westbound vehicle was killed.

The occupants of the two eastbound vehicles reported either no injuries or minor injuries that required no medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. The identity of the deceased is being withheld by police pending notification of next of kin.