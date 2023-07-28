KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a three-car crash on Old Ebenezer Drive at South Peters Road, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the road where the crash happened is expected to be open by 8 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.