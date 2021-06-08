One dead, another injured in Morristown apartment shooting

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators say an altercation at a Morristown apartment complex Tuesday evening left one person dead and another wounded.

The Morristown Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the apartments at 2200 Morningside Drive around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly thereafter, a second report of an individual who had been shot across town at 305 McGee Avenue was received.

Investigators later determined that both shooting incidents occurred at 2200 Morningside Drive. Several individuals inside an apartment were involved in an altercation and multiple shots were fired.

H.J. Roberts, 19, was fatally shot during the incident. A 22-year-old victim was also injured.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.