MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is dead and another detained after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday outside a McDonald’s in Memphis.

Memphis Police say they were near Third Street and Brooks Road at 2 p.m. checking out a Ford Fusion that had been stolen from Olive Branch, Mississippi. They attempted to stop the female driver, but she refused.

The woman struck a police vehicle, and a Memphis Police officer fired, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they were asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting at that location and said they are working independently to determine the set of events leading to the shooting.

TBI said their findings will be shared with the district attorney general for further review and consideration.

Images from the scene show Memphis Police vehicles surrounding a white car that appears to have crashed into the McDonald’s.

Third Street between Brooks Road and Mitchell has been closed in both directions for the investigation.

Memphis Police vehicles surround a car that appears to have crashed at a McDonaldf’s on South Third Street in Memphis (Brooke Billions, WREG)

WREG is gathering information. This breaking news will be updated.