KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police is investigating after one person was found dead at a local hotel and another person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on March 8, Knoxville Police responded to a reported stabbing at the Clarion Inn on Central Avenue Pike. A woman who had been stabbed multiple times was found outside a second-floor room where a man is believed to have died from a self-inflicted stab wound.

A KPD spokesperson said investigators believe that the man and woman were involved domestic altercation when the man stabbed her multiple times. A release states the victim’s son arrived at the room and she was able to escape.

“At some point around that time, it is believed that the suspect stabbed himself and died on the scene,” KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

The woman was transported to UT Medical Center and is receiving treatment for her injuries. An investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit remains ongoing.