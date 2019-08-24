Homeowner searches for missing dog following alleged burglary that left another dog dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A dog is dead and another is missing following an alleged burglary on Tuesday, August 20, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD responded to a possible burglary at the 900 block of Valley drive.When officers arrived, they noticed the glass on the back door was broken and was the point of entry.

According to KPD, when the perpetrator entered the house, two dogs inside went after them.One of the dogs was found shot dead in the house.

The other dog, a white female German shepherd, is missing following the incident.

“I have literally been searching everywhere,” said homeowner Cierra Bowman. “There’s just random times I just think about it and I just start crying.”

Cierra says only three things were taken from her home: her TV, speaker and candy from her fridge.

“They could have taken everything in the house, and I wouldn’t have cared. They took the two precious things to me, priceless things, and it’s really the only thing I care about,” she said.

As of now, there’s no suspect in custody and the investigation remains active.

If you spot Chloe, you can get in touch with Cierra. You can reach her by email at cbowman1744@gmail.com or call 269-204-8483.