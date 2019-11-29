One hospitalized after Norris Freeway crash in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was hospitalized in a Knox County crash on Thanksgiving night.

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue say one person was cut from their mini-van following a crash on Norris Freeway at Pedigo Road.

We’re told one person had to be cut from the mini-van. They were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

