One injured in Norris Lake boat fire

One woman was hospitalized Monday morning after a boat erupted into flame on Norris Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a boat fire that happened at 9:30 a.m. on Norris Lake at Lakeside Campground.

According to a TWRA Facebook post, the lone female occupant saw black smoke upon starting the vehicle and the vessel caught fire once she put it in gear.

She has been transported to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.